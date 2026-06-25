IEBC rolls out enhanced voter registration drive in five constituencies

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced the launch of an Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration (ECVR) exercise in five electoral areas that recently held by-elections.

In a gazette notice issued on Thursday, the Commission said the month-long exercise will run from June 25 to July 25, 2026.

The drive targets eligible citizens in Mbeere North Constituency, Porro County Assembly Ward in Samburu West Constituency, Endo County Assembly Ward in Marakwet East Constituency, Emurua Dikirr Constituency, and Malava Constituency.

According to the electoral body, registration services under the ECVR programme will be available daily, including weekends, throughout the one-month registration period.

The exercise will be conducted at County Assembly Ward level, Constituency Offices, Huduma Centres, institutions of higher learning located within the specified electoral areas, and at the Commission’s Customer Experience Centre on the Ground Floor of Anniversary Towers.

The IEBC urged eligible Kenyans who have attained the age of 18 years and are not registered as voters to take advantage of the exercise and enlist in the voters’ register.

Continuous Voter Registration

The commission further noted that upon completion of the Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration exercise, Continuous Voter Registration and the regular revision of the Register of Voters will continue at the respective Constituency Offices across the country.

These services will be available from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays, between 8.00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m.

Meanwhile, voter registration at Huduma Centres will continue beyond the ECVR period and will only be suspended upon a formal notice by the Commission.

However, the exercise will not be conducted in Ol Kalou Constituency, which is scheduled to hold a parliamentary by-election on July 16.

“Continuous Voter Registration and Revision of the Register shall not be undertaken in OI Kalou Constituency during the period of the ongoing By-Election,” stated IEBC.