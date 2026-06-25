Local NewsNEWS

IEBC rolls out enhanced voter registration drive in five constituencies

Continuous Voter Registration and Revision of the Register will not be undertaken in OI Kalou Constituency because of the ongoing By-Election

Margaret Kalekye
By Margaret Kalekye
2 Min Read
IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon. Photo/Courtesy

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced the launch of an Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration (ECVR) exercise in five electoral areas that recently held by-elections.

In a gazette notice issued on Thursday, the Commission said the month-long exercise will run from June 25 to July 25, 2026.

The drive targets eligible citizens in Mbeere North Constituency, Porro County Assembly Ward in Samburu West Constituency, Endo County Assembly Ward in Marakwet East Constituency, Emurua Dikirr Constituency, and Malava Constituency.

According to the electoral body, registration services under the ECVR programme will be available daily, including weekends, throughout the one-month registration period.

- Advertisement -
KBC Huduma Partnership

The exercise will be conducted at County Assembly Ward level, Constituency Offices, Huduma Centres, institutions of higher learning located within the specified electoral areas, and at the Commission’s Customer Experience Centre on the Ground Floor of Anniversary Towers.

The IEBC urged eligible Kenyans who have attained the age of 18 years and are not registered as voters to take advantage of the exercise and enlist in the voters’ register.

Universities urged to restructure programs to meet job market demands
PRC Anniversary: China and Kenya reaffirm shared vision to accelerate development
NPS denies Central Police OCS is being processed for court
Xi vows to tighten ties, strengthen cooperation with DRC

Continuous Voter Registration

The commission further noted that upon completion of the Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration exercise, Continuous Voter Registration and the regular revision of the Register of Voters will continue at the respective Constituency Offices across the country.

These services will be available from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays, between 8.00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m.

Meanwhile, voter registration at Huduma Centres will continue beyond the ECVR period and will only be suspended upon a formal notice by the Commission.

However, the exercise will not be conducted in Ol Kalou Constituency, which is scheduled to hold a parliamentary by-election on July 16.

“Continuous Voter Registration and Revision of the Register shall not be undertaken in OI Kalou Constituency during the period of the ongoing By-Election,” stated IEBC.

Air quality alerts issued in Canada and US as wildfires continue to burn
Ruto says individuals in government with fake academic certificates must leave
A tanker hijacked off Somalia
Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah inaugurated as Namibia’s first female president
FDLR militants kidnap Kenyan woman amid ongoing conflict in DRC
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article 5 arrested in Meru town over Gen Z protests
Next Article First Lady adopts 33 hectares in Mau Forest restoration drive
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Murkomen hails peaceful protests, lauds police vigilance
Local News NEWS
First Lady adopts 33 hectares in Mau Forest restoration drive
Environment Local News
5 arrested in Meru town over Gen Z protests
County News NEWS
From railway to avocado: A single ripe fruit chronicles China-Kenya’s path of shared prosperity
OPINIONS

You May also Like

Local News

Governor Sakaja vows to stand firm against political interference

County News

Trans-Nzoia County set to benefit from Ksh 32M maternal unit

Examples of the said fake letters
Local NewsNEWS

EACC warns against fraudsters issuing fake integrity clearance certificates

AfricaCounty News

AU, COMESA deploy observers for Rwanda’s 2024 General Elections

Show More