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5 arrested in Meru town over Gen Z protests

KBC Correspondent
By KBC Correspondent
1 Min Read
Police officers heightened security patrols across the town
At least five people were arrested in Meru town in connection with the nationwide protests.
According to Imenti North Sub-County Police Commander Ambrose Kyalo, police officers intensified security operations across the town and surrounding areas to ensure the safety of residents and their property.
He assured the public that security personnel remain on high alert and are prepared to respond to any incidents that may threaten peace and stability, not only today but also in future.
Despite assurances from security agencies, fear of possible violence and destruction led many businesses to remain closed throughout the day. Among those closed was the famous Kanni Haraka wholesale, situated in the Makutano area.
During the recent anti-high fuel prices protests, the wholesaler’s Naivasha branch was torched and looted by protesters, resulting in significant losses.
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