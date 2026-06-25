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First Lady adopts 33 hectares in Mau Forest restoration drive

Rachel Ruto rallies Kenyans to plant and nurture trees as part of a national effort to restore forests and safeguard critical water towers.

Eric Biegon
By Eric Biegon
3 Min Read

First Lady Rachel Ruto on Thursday continued the national drive for environmental conservation by adopting 33 hectares of the Marindas Forest Block within the Mau Forest Complex for restoration. Mama Rachel used the occasion to rally Kenyans to take personal responsibility for protecting the country’s forests and water catchment areas.

Speaking in Kuresoi North, Nakuru County, during the Mau Forest Complex Integrated Conservation and Livelihoods Improvement Programme (MFC-ICLIP), the First Lady stated that forest conservation is crucial for securing Kenya’s environmental and economic future.

“Our forests are the lifeblood of our nation. They protect our water towers, sustain biodiversity, regulate our climate, and support the livelihoods of millions of Kenyans,” she affirmed.

During the event at the Marindas Restoration Grounds in Bararget Forest, Rachel Ruto unveiled a commemorative plaque, officially marking the adoption of the 33-hectare Marindas block under the restoration programme.

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She also commissioned a tree nursery, which will produce thousands of indigenous seedlings to support ongoing efforts to regenerate the Mau Forest Complex, one of Kenya’s most critical ecosystems.

“Today, I was honoured to adopt 33 hectares of the Marindas Forest Block in the Mau Forest Complex for restoration and to commission a tree nursery that will raise thousands of indigenous seedlings to support the regeneration of this critical ecosystem,” she stated.

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The First Lady emphasised that environmental restoration requires collective action from government institutions, communities, development partners, and individual citizens.

“Restoration of our ecosystems requires our collective commitment, shared responsibility, and sustained action,” she said.

She noted that the Mau Forest remains a vital water catchment area, with its rivers supporting millions of people across Kenya, making its protection a national priority.

“Protecting Mau is protecting our future. This forest feeds rivers that millions depend on,” she stressed.

“I invite every Kenyan to join this national movement. Plant a tree, nurture it, and inspire others to do the same,” she

The First Lady also highlighted the role of the Plantation Establishment and Livelihood Improvement Scheme (PELIS), which allows communities living around the forest to engage in sustainable farming activities while supporting conservation efforts. The programme enables farmers to grow crops such as potatoes, avocados, and coffee, helping to improve household incomes alongside forest restoration.

The event was attended by Ambassador Ida Odinga, Kenya’s Permanent Representative to UNEP; Nakuru Woman Representative Liza Chelule; Kuresoi North MP Alfred Mutai; Nakuru Deputy Governor David Kones; Environment Principal Secretary Dr. Festus Ngeno; and Forestry Principal Secretary Dr. Gitonga Mugambi.

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