AfricaInternational News

IGAD Deputy Chief champions an African-led security transition for Somalia

"The fight against Al-Shabaab is not a military-only mission, to get the Somali population on our side, we must counter Al-Shabaab narratives and improve lives by addressing underlying economic, social, and political challenges."

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
3 Min Read
IGAD Deputy Executive Secretary Mohamed Abdi Ware has called for an orderly security transition in Somalia, stressing that lasting peace requires national reconciliation, strong institutions, and local political ownership.

Deputy Executive Secretary of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Mohamed Abdi Ware, has outlined a vision of regional solidarity and self-reliance, calling for a smooth, highly coordinated transition as African Union peacekeepers prepare to hand over security responsibilities to Somali national forces.

Ware issued an official statement for the record alongside his full open-session remarks from the Extraordinary Summit for AUSSOM Troop-Contributing Countries, highlighting the remarkable achievements made in Somalia over nearly two decades. His message clarifies recent social media misrepresentations by establishing full transparency around the summit’s proceedings and providing a unified roadmap for the future.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

Ware emphasized that the upcoming security transition represents an African-led success story. The overarching goal, he noted, is to ensure departing peacekeepers complete their mission with honor, dignity, and national celebration:

“The goal is to transition security of Somalia to its indigenous forces in the shortest possible time, and send the men and women of the AUSSOM Mission back to their home countries as the heroes they are… departing Somalia basking in glory and enjoying the undying gratitude of the Somali people.”

Reaffirming regional commitment, Ware dismissed claims that raising operational questions was intended to harm the government in Mogadishu: “I have no clue how such sentiments would offend anyone, let alone the government we are all trying to help avoid a precipitous, premature, and disorderly exit of peacekeepers.”

Key to Ware’s message was a commitment to maintaining complete operational stability through close coordination between troop-contributing countries, international partners, and the Federal Government of Somalia. He stressed that sustainable, long-term peace requires comprehensive national effort alongside military operations:

Somalia in danger of losing hard-won gains, Security Council hears
South Korea sees record birth rate growth for Jan-May
Beijing Daxing International Airport marks five years of operation
Gaza rescuers say 15 killed in Israeli strikes

“The fight against Al-Shabaab is not a military-only mission… to get the Somali population on our side, we must counter Al-Shabaab narratives and improve lives by addressing underlying economic, social, and political challenges.”

By synchronizing the regional troop transition with deep political reconciliation, strong public institution-building, and active community engagement, IGAD continues to support homegrown African solutions that guarantee long-term peace and prosperity across the Horn of Africa.

Haiti’s prime minister ousted after six months
Moroccan Sahara: Japan welcomes credible Moroccan efforts in the Autonomy Initiative
Somalia’s economy to slow to 2.8pc as costly fuel dents growth
Tanzania opposition leader defiant at treason trial
US commends the King’s leadership in advancing peace and security
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article EU calls for stronger borders after Ceuta migrant crossings
Next Article SHA Transition: Former NHIF staff redeployed across public service
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Gor Mahia seek revenge on Al Hilal two years after CECAFA heartbreak
Football Sports
Azimio begins coalition reset for 2027 elections
Local News NEWS
Kenyans begin training in Oregon, ahead of the global U20 championships
Athletics Sports
China targets 50% non-fossil power generation by 2030
Business International Business

You May also Like

Africa

Farewell reception held for Kenyan recipients of Chinese government scholarships

International News

Trump kicks off Mideast visit amid calls for regional stability

Africa

Gen. Muhoozi appoints new commandants for UPDF senior command, national defence colleges

County NewsInternational News

Rwanda rejects European Parliament’s ‘selective outrage’ on DRC conflict

Show More