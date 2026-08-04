Deputy Executive Secretary of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Mohamed Abdi Ware, has outlined a vision of regional solidarity and self-reliance, calling for a smooth, highly coordinated transition as African Union peacekeepers prepare to hand over security responsibilities to Somali national forces.

Ware issued an official statement for the record alongside his full open-session remarks from the Extraordinary Summit for AUSSOM Troop-Contributing Countries, highlighting the remarkable achievements made in Somalia over nearly two decades. His message clarifies recent social media misrepresentations by establishing full transparency around the summit’s proceedings and providing a unified roadmap for the future.

Ware emphasized that the upcoming security transition represents an African-led success story. The overarching goal, he noted, is to ensure departing peacekeepers complete their mission with honor, dignity, and national celebration:

“The goal is to transition security of Somalia to its indigenous forces in the shortest possible time, and send the men and women of the AUSSOM Mission back to their home countries as the heroes they are… departing Somalia basking in glory and enjoying the undying gratitude of the Somali people.”

Reaffirming regional commitment, Ware dismissed claims that raising operational questions was intended to harm the government in Mogadishu: “I have no clue how such sentiments would offend anyone, let alone the government we are all trying to help avoid a precipitous, premature, and disorderly exit of peacekeepers.”

Key to Ware’s message was a commitment to maintaining complete operational stability through close coordination between troop-contributing countries, international partners, and the Federal Government of Somalia. He stressed that sustainable, long-term peace requires comprehensive national effort alongside military operations:

“The fight against Al-Shabaab is not a military-only mission… to get the Somali population on our side, we must counter Al-Shabaab narratives and improve lives by addressing underlying economic, social, and political challenges.”

By synchronizing the regional troop transition with deep political reconciliation, strong public institution-building, and active community engagement, IGAD continues to support homegrown African solutions that guarantee long-term peace and prosperity across the Horn of Africa.