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Burkina Faso reviews implementation of Sahel roadmap

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read
Captain Ibrahim Traore
Captain Ibrahim Traore

Burkina Faso’s National Commission of the Confederation of Sahel States (AES) on Thursday reviewed progress in implementing the second-year roadmap of the AES, calling for faster execution and stronger resource mobilization to advance regional integration.

Chaired by Bassolma Bazie, president of the National Commission, the meeting reviewed progress in implementing the roadmap as of June 30, identified key challenges, and outlined priority measures to speed up the implementation of commitments made by the heads of state of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger.

In his remarks, Bazie said the AES represents a long-term project that requires perseverance, commitment and collective responsibility.

Presenting the implementation report, Mohamed Savadogo, secretary-general of the National Commission, said progress had been recorded across the Confederation’s three pillars: defense and security, development, and diplomacy.

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The review also identified several challenges, including the need for earlier planning of financial requirements for scheduled activities, faster implementation procedures, and stronger mobilization of resources needed to carry out planned actions.

Participants recommended accelerating financial resource mobilization, strengthening coordination and monitoring among stakeholders, and improving implementation and oversight mechanisms to enhance the effectiveness of the roadmap.

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Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger first established a mutual defense alliance in 2023 before announcing the creation of a confederation in July 2024. They formally withdrew from the Economic Community of West African States in January 2025.

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