Immigration Services announces changes in passport collection

The Directorate of Immigration Services has announced the simplification of the passport collection process.

The Directorate in a statement on X said that applicants will no longer need to book appointments to pick up their passports.

“We have simplified the process of passport delivery: applicants are no longer required to book for appointment to collect passports,” said the Directorate of Immigration Services.

The Department said applicants will instead now receive a message from the Immigration Department, confirming that their application has been processed and passport printed.