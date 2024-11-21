Padel enthusiasts and lifestyle influencers gathered at Padel Kenya in Peponi for a unique event blending sport, style, and camaraderie.

The November hangout highlighted Padel, the world’s fastest-growing sport, alongside an engaging social experience, creating a memorable afternoon for Kenyan sports lovers and Tanqueray fans.

The event featured an introductory Padel practice session led by a professional coach, offering guests an opportunity to grasp the fundamentals of the sport.

Participants then took to the courts for friendly singles and doubles matches, fostering a sense of community among attendees.

For Padel lovers in Kenya, the event showcased the sport’s accessibility and appeal, introducing new players to its inclusive nature.

Tanqueray drinkers benefited from the creative mocktails and cocktails served, offering fresh perspectives on enjoying the brand’s botanical-inspired flavours.