Relief as Migori County residents get access to clean water

The Migori County Government has embarked on harnessing the waters of Lake Victoria to provide support to communities in mitigating the severe impacts of climate change.

The initial project that cost Ksh 40 million has been redirected from Lake Victoria to households and educational institutions in the semi-arid region of Sori Bay, situated within the Nyatike constituency.

Women in Nyatike have said they have been experiencing challenges while going to fetch water because of the distance, wild animals and logistics.

Speaking during the launch of the project, Migori Governor Ochilo Ayacko stressed that proper sanitation majorly borders on water and it is needed in households and schools.

“Nyatike Sub County has the cleanest part of Lake Victoria waters, but the paradox is that there is no drinking water for residents because of a lack of springs, wells,” he said.

In addition, he said the absence of clean drinking water in rural areas is the leading cause of the increase in infant mortality rate.

“To curb the cases of dysentery and diarrhoea, Migori County is in dire need of clean water. Gender imbalance is also brought about because most chores performed by girls need the use of water hence walking long distances while the boys remain behind,” said Ayacko.

The governor further called on the national government to be true to the spirit of devolution by offering the services of the rural residents in Migori County.

Ayako in conclusion highlighted that the challenging climatic conditions have also significantly contributed to instances of gender-based violence and teenage pregnancies.

Despite being close to a water body, 70 per cent of Nyatike residents have not had access to clean water. Earlier this year, the sub-county witnessed a mass relocation of teachers due to the devastating effects of drought across the region.