Inter-banks Games: KCB Scoops lawn tennis title

KCB Women’s Lawn Tennis team saw off Equity Bank 2-1 to win the lawn tennis title at the ongoing Inter-Banks games at the Kenya School of Monetary Studies,Nairobi.

Commenting after the team’s triumph, Charlotte Naswa,one of the three team member delighted in the win.

“It is a proud moment for us after an invigorating experience during this year’s competition. Compared to last year, teams are stepping up and the competition gets tougher. My teammate Diana and I have a great chemistry together, we have also been intentional with our approach to matches that is why we won here today. I look forward to next year already.”

However KCB failed to spark in the men’s category after going down 1-2 to Central Bank Of Kenya.

The Games feature football, tug-of-war, volleyball, chess, darts, basketball, athletics, squash, scrabble, swimming, golf, netball, snooker, draughts, table tennis and lawn tennis.

In the tug-of-war KCB booked the final spot after trouncing Equity Bank 2-0.

In the men’s football Equity rained supreme after beating KCB 1-0.

The Games come to an end this Saturday.