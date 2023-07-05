Malkia Strikers hope for good outing as  elite Challenge Cup beckons

Preparations for the national women’s volleyball team for the upcoming international assignments got a boost after Betting firm MozzartBet announced a Ksh 15 Million sponsorship.

Malkia Strikers is set to depart for Morocco on Friday for a two week training stint in preparation for the Challenger Cup in France and the Africa Cup of Nations due in Cameroon.

Mozzart bet extended their partnership to a further year which will aid the team adequately prepare for the International Volleyball Federation Challenger Cup scheduled June 27th-30th in Laval, France.

Malkia strikers is set to undergo a two week training In morocco ahead of the elite competition. The 8 team championship has also attracted Vietnam,Columbia,Croatia,France, Ukraine, Sweden and Mexico.

Malkia Strikers will use the Championship to gain ranking as they attempt to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

After the Western France tour Kenya will head to Camerun for the Africa Cup of Nations with the side seeking to regain the championship it last won in 2015.

The 16 member squad is a mixture of youth and experience with the technical bench recalling Triza Atuka to the team after lengthy lay injury off.

The squad also consists of captain Mercy Moim, Rose Magoi,Sharon Chumba,Veronica Adhiambo,Gladys Ekaru among others. The Africa CUP of nations is scheduled 6th-18th August in Younde.