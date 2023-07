Kipkemboi cut the tape in the men’s race in 2:08:30

Robert Kipkemboi and Naomi Jebet are the winners of the 2nd edition of the Nairobi City Marathon that was held on Sunday.

Kipkemboi cut the tape in the men’s race in 2:08:30 followed by Yosei Mneria, who was running his debut marathon clocking 2:08:06 while Robert Kipkorir bagged bronze in 2 hrs 9 minutes and 15 secs.



Jebet won women marathon gold in 2:24:33 being her 1st marathon win, followed by Sharon Chelimo who clocked 2:25:20 as Judith Jeruth took bronze in 2:27.01 .