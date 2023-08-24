Linda Mali Safi Initiative to involve sports competitions in Kiandutu

Multiple sporting activities will be on display during the first edition of Linda Mali safi Initiative Talent Show which is scheduled for Saturday 26 at the Two in one plaza Kiandutu, Thika in Kiambu County.

Amongst the sports disciplines which will be on offer in an event which has attracted significant interest from the locals include boxing, karate, football,tug of war among others.

According to the event organisers led by entrepreneur Andrew Maina,the activity is geared towards carrying out sensitisation and enlightenment programs amongst the youth in a bid to tame HIV infection,teens pregnancy, Sexual Gender-Based violence (SGBV) and violence against children (VAC).

“We are using sporting competitions during this function to help bring many young people on board to help actualize our intentions of fighting these rampant vices in our society. We want clean families devoid of involvement in crime related activities like drug dbuse besides engaging in unwanted activities such early pregnancies which in turn lead to the school drop-outs among other ills” Maina,a renowned author was quoted.

Maina while remaining optimistic that the games will be interesting to watch as they seek achieving their sole purpose of involving sports in the event further called upon more youth to register for various competitions based on their interest.

“Last time a few years ago I organised a beach volleyball tournament on the improvised sand in 14 Falls lodge and the event attracted huge participation including many talents and this one of Kiandutu won’t be an exception. So I urge the local stakeholders of the game to grace these games and spot a few talents for their respective clubs/teams” added the soft-spoken Maina

According to statistics, crime in Kiandutu, one of the biggest and riskiest slums in Kiambu County had dropped drastically since the launch of youth involvement in various sports and Kazi Mtaani programmes in the area as the youths can earn and stay engaged.