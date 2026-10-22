IPOA probes arrest, detention of journalist Ode Francis

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has launched investigations into the arrest and detention of journalist Ode Francis while covering protests against the recent increase in fuel prices.

In a statement, IPOA said it will visit Central Police Station to examine relevant police records and obtain accounts from police officers deployed to manage public order during the protests.

“The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) on 20 October 2026 initiated investigations, on its own motion, into the arrest and brief detention of journalist Mr. Ode Francis by police officers.

At the time of the incident, Mr. Francis was covering protests against the recent increase in fuel prices,” read the statement.

On Wednesday, 21 October 2026, the Authority contacted Francis as part of its preliminary investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The police oversight body says the enquiries are aimed at determining whether the arrest and detention complied with the law and established policing procedures.

“These inquiries will seek to establish the circumstances of the arrest and detention and determine whether the actions of the officers involved complied with the law and established policing procedures,” IPOA noted.

The Authority reaffirmed its commitment to independently and impartially investigating incidents involving police officers and journalists in the course of their professional duties noting that such investigations are essential to promoting police accountability, safeguarding constitutional rights and strengthening public confidence in policing.

IPOA underscored the importance of upholding the Constitution of Kenya, citing Articles 244, 33, 34 and 35 of the Constitution, which address police professionalism and accountability, freedom of expression, media freedom and access to information.

The Authority noted that it will make appropriate recommendations to the relevant institutions, including on accountability where culpability is established upon conclusion of the investigations.

Further IPOA said it will consider recommendations aimed at strengthening cooperation and professional working relationships between the police and the media, recognising that, although their respective roles and objectives differ, they often operate in the same environments, particularly during public order operations.