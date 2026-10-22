Local NewsNEWS

IPOA probes arrest, detention of journalist Ode Francis

On 21 October 2026, the Authority contacted Ode Francis as part of its preliminary investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
3 Min Read
Ode Francis /Picture courtesy

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has launched investigations into the arrest and detention of journalist Ode Francis while covering protests against the recent increase in fuel prices.

In a statement, IPOA said it will visit Central Police Station to examine relevant police records and obtain accounts from police officers deployed to manage public order during the protests.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

“The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) on 20 October 2026 initiated investigations, on its own motion, into the arrest and brief detention of journalist Mr. Ode Francis by police officers.
At the time of the incident, Mr. Francis was covering protests against the recent increase in fuel prices,” read the statement.

On Wednesday, 21 October 2026, the Authority contacted Francis as part of its preliminary investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The police oversight body says the enquiries are aimed at determining whether the arrest and detention complied with the law and established policing procedures.

“These inquiries will seek to establish the circumstances of the arrest and detention and determine whether the actions of the officers involved complied with the law and established policing procedures,” IPOA noted.

Sugar repackaging syndicate busted in Kisii County
Eastern Produce Kenya hands over Kshs 2.3M SGBV facility
Probe launched after Magistrate issues two conflicting judgments
Ruto decries hurdles erected to frustrate delivery of Bottom-Up agenda

The Authority reaffirmed its commitment to independently and impartially investigating incidents involving police officers and journalists in the course of their professional duties noting that such investigations are essential to promoting police accountability, safeguarding constitutional rights and strengthening public confidence in policing.

IPOA underscored the importance of upholding the Constitution of Kenya, citing Articles 244, 33, 34 and 35 of the Constitution, which address police professionalism and accountability, freedom of expression, media freedom and access to information.

The Authority noted that it will make appropriate recommendations to the relevant institutions, including on accountability where culpability is established upon conclusion of the investigations.

Further IPOA said it will consider recommendations aimed at strengthening cooperation and professional working relationships between the police and the media, recognising that, although their respective roles and objectives differ, they often operate in the same environments, particularly during public order operations.

President Ruto’s twin visit to Tanzania, Zimbabwe
Government assures of faster processing of  Passports, ID Cards
We must make Africa a First World continent, Kenya on track – DP Kindiki
Laikipia County disburses Ksh100M to cooperatives to boost value addition
Civil Servants to be offered free data protection courses
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChristine Muchira
Follow:
Christine Muchira is a journalist and storyteller with a passion for data-driven reporting and impactful human-interest narratives. I hold a postgraduate degree in International Studies and an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Media Studies both from the University of Nairobi, bringing a strong global perspective to her work while remaining deeply rooted in local community stories.
Previous Article EACC recovers Ksh12.5M from former Homa Bay clerk, two others
Next Article Africa’s digital agriculture shifts focus to sustainable growth
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Meru quarry collapse: One dead as search efforts continue
County News NEWS
Morocco lift record fourth CAF Futsal AFCON
Football Sports
Reprieve for Mike Sonko as impeachment case prioritised
County News NEWS
Disease prevention cannot wait
OPINIONS

You May also Like

DPP
County NewsNEWS

DPP approves terrorism charges against 37 individuals in Kahawa Law Courts

Local NewsNEWS

Conflict of interest? MPs grill PS nominee for Broadcasting over GOtv shares

Local NewsNEWS

DP Gachagua promises to reform University Education funding model

County News

Kwale police launch manhunt following robbery, homicide of elderly woman

Show More