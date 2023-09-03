20 Heads of State expected in Nairobi for Climate Summit

Kenya’s Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Cabinet Secretary Dr. Alfred Mutua played host to distinguished guests from across the African continent as he received the Presidents of Ghana, Comoros and Burundi in Nairobi for the Africa Climate Summit.

The event, which has grabbed global attention, serves as a platform for African Nations to address critical climate change issues and chart a collective path toward environmental sustainability.

President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana, President Azali Assoumani of Comoros and President Evariste Ndayishimiye of Burundi arrived in Nairobi for the crucial talks that open in Nairobi on Monday, September 4th.

At least 20 heads of state and Government are expected in Nairobi for the historic summit which will set the agenda for Africa’s engagement with the global community on matters of conservation and climate change going forward.

Addressing the media, Dr Mutua said the summit is a great opportunity for the African continent to unite on all matters pertaining to climate change.

Africa, he said, will be speaking in one voice for the first time on issues concerning climate change and the financing of programmes to mitigate its effects.

He said the Nairobi summit will unite Africa on these crucial issues that have a direct bearing on the lives of millions while setting a clear roadmap on what needs to be done.

The summit according to CS Mutua will position Kenya as a global leader in advocating for the adoption of measures that minimise the impact of climate change. “Kenya is a leader in the adoption of cleaner, greener energy with nearly 95% of our power needs derived from green sources”, said Dr. Mutua

Dr Mutua emphasised Kenya’s commitment to sustainability and the importance of the Nairobi summit in facilitating dialogue on climate issues across the continent. “Kenya is honoured to host this vital summit and we are committed to being at the forefront of efforts to combat climate change. “Our Nation has made significant strides in renewable energy, conservation and adaptation strategies, he stated.

Dr Mutua further highlighted Kenya’s ambitious renewable energy projects which have bolstered the country’s green energy capacity. He noted that such initiatives not only reduce Kenya’s carbon footprint but also inspire neighbouring nations to invest in clean energy.

The Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi is a significant milestone in the continent’s fight against climate change.