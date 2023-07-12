Iranian President lays wreath at the late Mzee Jomo Kenyatta’s Mausoleum

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Moses Wetang’ula together with his Senate counterpart, Amason Jeffah Kingi received H.E. Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Republic of Iran, who visited the Mausoleum of the founding Father of the nation, the late Mzee Jomo Kenyatta at Parliament grounds to pay his respects.

President Ebrahim Raisi is in the country for a State Visit on fostering bilateral engagements between Kenya and Iran.

His visit adds impetus to the thriving ties between Kenya and Iran hence marking the start of his African tour and opens up more opportunities for mutually beneficial engagements going forward.

The two Speakers were accompanied by the Cabinet Secretary for Defense Hon. Aden Duale, Nyandarua Senator, Hon. John Methu and Senior Parliamentary Staff.

The Iranian President after arriving into the country was received at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport by Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua.

He then proceeded to State House where he was received by his host President William Ruto and accorded an elaborate State reception ceremony that included a Guard of Honour and a 21-gun salute.

After the formal ceremony, the two leaders held bilateral talks aimed at bolstering cooperation between the two countries.

His visit to Africa and the first by an Iranian president in 11 years was delayed by a day to allow for the finalisation of key MoUs that are crucial for advancing relations between Kenya and Iran.

Raisi is embarking on a three-day visit to Africa, including Kenya, Uganda, and Zimbabwe which is part of the government’s inclusive foreign policy.

He is leading a delegation from Tehran at the invitation of his counterparts in the host countries to examine potential possibilities for improving commercial and political ties.

Raisi’s tour aims to strengthen Iran’s position in the $600-billion African economy in line with the administration’s stance on economic multilateralism.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Nasser Kanani described the trip as “a new turning point” which could bolster economic and trade ties with African nations.