Former Trans Nzoia County assembly staff demonstrate over unpaid dues

Christine Muchira
Former Trans Nzoia County Assembly staff staged peaceful demonstration over unpaid gratuity for the period they served in the County government.

The former staff demonstrated at the Assembly demanding for their dues accusing the leadership of a scheme to swindle their funds.

Led by Paul kidero the workers said that it is an insult by the county assembly leadership to pay them the little money while paying former MCA their full amount.

They said they will stage the sit in to ensure that they are paid the 400,000 owed by the county assembly or they file a case in courts to challenge the payment.

The workers efforts to be addressed by assembly speaker were futile as they closed down the premise forcing them to stage their demos on the gates.

 

Christine Muchira
