County News

Isiolo: Two children die as fire razes 20 houses in Bulapesa

KBC Correspondent
By KBC Correspondent
2 Min Read

A sombre mood has engulfed Mabatini Village in Bulapesa Ward, Isiolo County, after two young children died in a fire that destroyed their home and about 20 other houses on Friday afternoon.

The children, aged four and two-and-a-half years, are reported to have been inside the house when the fire broke out.

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According to residents, the children’s mother had allegedly left them inside the house before going to work.

The circumstances leading to the fire remain unclear, with security agencies and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) investigating to establish its cause.

Bula Kati (A) Area Manager Wario Elgoi said the deaths had shocked the community and urged parents and guardians not to leave young children unattended or locked inside houses.

Several families who were away at work when the fire broke out returned to find their homes destroyed, with household items, clothing and other basic possessions reduced to ashes.

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One of the affected tenants, Everlyne Kendi appealed to well-wishers, government agencies and members of the public to assist the affected families.

The residents have called on the Isiolo County Government to increase the number of functional firefighting engines and ensure they are strategically positioned to respond quickly to emergencies across the county.

They also expressed frustration over what they described as inadequate and slow response to fire emergencies and urged the Isiolo County Government to increase the number of functional firefighting engines.

As affected families come to terms with the loss, residents are appealing for immediate humanitarian assistance and improved emergency response services to prevent similar tragedies.

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