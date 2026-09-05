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NPS directs political organisers to notify police 3-14 days before rallies

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
2 Min Read
Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja

The National Police Service (NPS) has directed political leaders and organisers to notify police at least three days and no more than 14 days before holding public rallies or processions.

In a statement issued Saturday, NPS Spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga said the requirement under the Public Order Act is meant to enable police to plan and provide effective security coverage during the electioneering period.

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Organisers will also be required to notify the officer in charge of the police station in the area where the meeting or procession is planned.

The notification must include the organiser’s full names and physical address, the proposed venue or procession route, as well as the date and time of the event.

NPS further clarified that where another event has already been notified for the same date, time and venue, the regulating officer must promptly inform the organiser that the proposed gathering cannot proceed as planned.

“Where the regulating officer notifies the organiser under subsection (3) that it is not possible to hold the proposed meeting or procession, such event shall not take place on the date, at the time, or at the venue originally proposed. It may, however, subject to this section, be held on a future date as the organiser may subsequently notify,” NPS indicated.

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The reminder comes amid concerns over political intolerance, violence and goon inversion incidents reported in various parts of the country.

The NPS warned that individuals found engaging in violence, sponsoring criminal gangs, inciting supporters or disrupting lawful gatherings will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

“No person, regardless of social status, political affiliation, or public office, is above the law. Individuals found to be engaging in acts of violence, sponsoring criminal gangs, inciting supporters, or disrupting lawful gatherings will be dealt with firmly and in accordance with the law,” the service warned.

The NPS called on political leaders, supporters and other stakeholders to uphold peace, restraint and respect for the rule of law.

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