Joho calls on mining officers to ensure sector compliance

Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho has called on Mining Officers in the country to uphold integrity, improve compliance and streamline mining operations.

Joho noted that illegal mining remains one of the biggest threats to the sector, often leading to environmental degradation, revenue losses and unsafe working conditions.

He challenged the officers to remain vigilant and strengthen enforcement mechanisms to protect both investors and local communities.

“There is need for enhancing compliance across the sector, creating a conducive environment for investment, addressing operational challenges and intensifying efforts to eradicate illegal mining activities that undermine sustainable development,” said Joho.

Speaking during a high-level induction workshop held in Machakos, Joho emphasized the need for effective governance structures and strict adherence to regulations including the Mining Act, 2016, noting that County Mining Officers play a critical role in ensuring the sector operates efficiently and transparently.

“A key area of focus is the need to strengthen community capacity through awareness and education programs. Empowering local communities with the necessary knowledge and information will enable them to participate meaningfully and positively in the development of our mineral resources,” he said.

The Workshop included County Mining Officers from across the country alongside senior officials from the State Department for Mining, to deliberate strategies aimed at enhancing the management of Kenya’s mineral resources.

The engagement comes at a time when the government is seeking to unlock the full potential of the mining sector, as a key contributor to economic growth, job creation and the implementation of the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

Mining Principal Secretary Harry Kimta stressed on the strategic role County Mining Officers play as the ministry’s representatives at the grassroots level.

Kimtai said the workshop was designed to align the officers with the ministry’s vision of promoting responsible, transparent and sustainable mineral resource development.

“We underscored the critical role of the officers in streamlining mining operations, strengthening sector governance and ensuring full compliance with the Mining Act, 2016,” said Kimtai.

The PS emphasized that effective implementation of mining policies at the county level is crucial in achieving the government’s broader development goals.