Film

Kenya Film Commission launches Uriri Film Hub

The Commission says that Uriri aligns with its mandate to market Kenya as a world-class filming destination.

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
3 Min Read
Principal Secretary for Youth Affairs and the Creative Economy Fikirini Jacobs(3rd from L) Kenya Film Commission Board Chairman Sudi Wandabusi (C) CEO Timothy Owase (R)

The Kenya Film Commission (KFC) has officially launched the Uriri Film Hub in Migori County, marking a significant step in efforts to expand opportunities for creatives beyond Kenya’s major urban centres.

The new hub, established in partnership with the Uriri National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF) under the leadership of Uriri MP Mark Nyamita, was unveiled during a ceremony attended by Principal Secretary for Youth Affairs and the Creative Economy Fikirini Jacobs, Kenya Film Commission Board Chairman Sudi Wandabusi, CEO Timothy Owase and other government officials.

The launch follows a two-week Film Capacity Building Programme that brought together hundreds of young creatives from the region. Participants received practical training in filmmaking, content creation and digital storytelling, helping to nurture the next generation of storytellers and content producers.

According to the Kenya Film Commission, the hub represents a major investment in grassroots talent development and the growth of the country’s creative economy.

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“The Film Hub comes on the heels of a successful two-week Film Capacity Building Programme that equipped hundreds of young creatives with practical skills in filmmaking, content creation, and digital storytelling, laying a strong foundation for sustainable talent development in the region,” the Commission said.

PS Fikirini Jacobs

The Commission noted that the facility aligns with its mandate to develop, promote and market Kenya as a world-class filming destination while creating opportunities for local talent to thrive.

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Beyond serving as a training and production space, the Uriri Film Hub is expected to act as a centre for innovation, collaboration and entrepreneurship within the creative sector.

“The Uriri Film Hub is more than a facility—it is a launchpad for dreams, a home for creativity, and a catalyst for jobs, enterprise development, and youth empowerment,” the Commission said.

Officials added that the initiative directly supports the Government’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) by expanding access to opportunities in the creative economy and creating pathways for young people to earn sustainable livelihoods through their talents.

The creative economy has been a key sector marked for economic growth by the Kenya Kwanza Government.

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