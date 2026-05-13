Jubilee Health Insurance, Sikh Council launch community-based medical cover

Jubilee Health Insurance and the Sikh Council of Kenya have launched a tailored community medical cover for members of the Sikh community in Kenya, including their families and businesses.

This marks the first in a series of partnerships designed to extend healthcare access through organised affinity groups.

The scheme enables members to access quality healthcare through collective participation and pooled risk, making cover more affordable and sustainable than traditional individual plans. The solution offers essential inpatient and outpatient benefits, helping address one of the biggest barriers many households continue to face – the high upfront cost of accessing quality medical cover individually.

Eligibility spans from children as young as 38 weeks to senior citizens aged 65 years and above, with inpatient benefit options starting from Ksh 250,000 and extending up to Ksh 10 million. Enrolment will be facilitated through appointed agents within the community structure.

As the cost of healthcare continues to rise, more Kenyans are finding it increasingly difficult to access quality medical cover individually. Yet across the country, communities, associations, SACCOs, professional bodies, and faith-based groups already exist as trusted support systems for millions of people.

Jubilee Health Insurance is positioning these organised communities as one of the most direct gateways to affordable, dignified healthcare access.

Speaking during the announcement, Jubilee Health Insurance CEO and Principal Officer, Njeri Jomo, said the future of healthcare access will depend on how insurers design solutions around the realities of how people live, work, and organise themselves.

“Healthcare should not feel out of reach. We are seeing a powerful shift where communities and affinity groups are becoming gateways to access. By designing solutions around how people naturally organise themselves – through faith, profession, or shared identity – we are making healthcare simpler, more affordable, and more human.”

“But affordability is only the entry point. Organised communities give us a platform to do something more important: embed preventive care, simplify referrals, and design care pathways around real member journeys. Healthcare cost in Africa is fundamentally a system-design problem, and partnerships like this are where the next generation of value in health insurance will be created.”

On his part, Jubilee Holdings Limited Chairman, Zul Abdul, noted that driving insurance uptake will require innovative and inclusive models that reflect the cultural reality of how communities support one another, including a strong tradition of pooling resources.

“In our society, the culture of pooling resources – whether through harambees, SACCOs, or other community structures – is deeply rooted. This presents a powerful opportunity to design solutions that enable people to come together and pool risk in a structured way. As a company, our focus on organized groups is deliberate, as we continue to expand access to protection and make insurance more inclusive, accessible, and relevant to more people.”

National Chairman of the Sikh Council of Kenya Gurdeep Singh Flora said the partnership reflects the community’s long-standing values of collective support and shared responsibility.

“Our community has always believed in standing together and supporting one another. This partnership reflects that spirit by ensuring our members and their families can access healthcare with dignity, peace of mind, and financial protection.”

The partnership forms part of Jubilee Health Insurance’s broader strategy to expand healthcare inclusion by embedding insurance solutions within trusted ecosystems and organised communities, rather than relying solely on traditional retail models. The model is designed to complement, not compete with, the Social Health Authority framework, providing structured private cover that strengthens overall protection for participating households.

As healthcare financing continues to evolve, Jubilee Health Insurance sees community-based models as one of the most practical levers for closing Kenya’s insurance penetration gap, particularly for groups that may otherwise remain uninsured.

The shift in the market is from selling insurance products to building healthcare access around people, communities, and everyday realities, because healthcare becomes more powerful when no one has to face it alone.