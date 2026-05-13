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Ruto seeks Mauritius, Botswana support for Njoki Ndungu’s ICC bid

Muraya Kamunde
By Muraya Kamunde
2 Min Read

Supreme Court Judge Njoki Ndungu’s International Criminal Court (ICC) bid received a major boost after Mauritius and Botswana pledged to support her.

On Wednesday, President William Ruto hosted the Prime Minister of Mauritius Navinchandra Ramgoolam and Botswana President Duma Boko at State House, Nairobi after the just concluded Africa Forward Summit 2026.

During the two separate meetings, the Head of State sought the support from his two counterparts for Supreme Court Judge Njoki Ndungu’s International Criminal Court (ICC) bid.

“I requested my brother President to support Kenya’s candidate, Supreme Court Justice Njoki Ndung’u, for the position of International Criminal Court judge,” President Ruto said shortly after meeting Botswana’s Duma Boko.

President Ruto said Lady Justice Njoki Ndungu has demonstrated legal erudition, intellectual autonomy, courage in decision-making and devotion to justice and accountability in her national and international tasks.

“She presents an exceptional blend of judicial authority, integrity, legislative impact and global experience that is in tandem with the demands of the ICC in its global fight to end impunity,” he said.

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Kenya has launched a coordinated diplomatic campaign to secure the election of Njoki Ndung’u as ICC judge, signaling both confidence in her credentials and a broader ambition to deepen the country’s influence within global legal institutions.

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs Minister Musalia Mudavadi confirmed that the Government has fully endorsed Justice Ndung’u’s candidacy, describing it as a nationally backed effort with the support of William Ruto and the Cabinet.

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