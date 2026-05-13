State House seeks Ksh 20B in 2026/27 budgetary allocation

State House has requested Parliament to allocate the House on the Hill Ksh 20 billion to fund its operations across the State Lodges in the country for the 2026/27 Financial Year.

Appearing before the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Administration and Internal Security, State House Comptroller Katoo Ole Metito stated that Treasury allocated the highest of office in the land Ksh 13 billion which resulted in a shortfall of Ksh 7 billion.

In the last financial year state house was allocated Ksh 17 billion marking a shortfall of Ksh 4 billion compared to the proposed Ksh 13 billion by the exchequer in the coming financial year.

The Comptroller further defended the cost incurred in renovating state house Nairobi noting that the changes were required to be made where the seat of power is premised.

Katoo further revealed plans to renovate other the state lodges every financial year. In the current financial year, Katoo says their focus is on renovating the lodges in Mombasa and Eldoret.

Katoo noted that plans are also underway in renovating and expanding the lodges in Kisumu, Nakuru and revealed they have re-acquired 100 acre piece of land that was initially grabbed to build a State Lodge in Kakamega.