International News

Kazakhstan and Kenya committed to fostering bilateral ties

He revealed that government officials from both countries have already made visits to Kenya and Kazakhstan to make the bilateral agreements signed by their leaders a reality.

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
3 Min Read
Kazakhstan Ambassador to Kenya Barlybay Sadykov during a press briefing at the embassy chancery on October 23.

Kazakhstan will foster its diplomatic ties with Kenya through the actualization of the bilateral agreements signed in May this year between President William Ruto and his host Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana.

Speaking in Nairobi on Friday during a roundtable meeting with entrepreneurs and media ahead of the 35th anniversary of independence to be marked this Sunday, Kazakhstan’s ambassador to Kenya, Barlybay Sadykov, said both countries are already at an advanced stage of working towards realizing the signed bilateral agreements for the benefit of their people.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

Kenya and Kazakhstan signed ten bilateral agreements during the two heads of state meeting in Astana in May this year in trade, investment, transport and logistics, mining, space technologies, information and communication technologies (ICT), and tourism.

“We want to take our cooperation to a new level and it will be another confirmation of Kenya’s strong desire and commitment to strengthen political and trade-economic cooperation between our countries. Trade-economic relations between our countries are developing very well. However, there is a huge potential for its further activation, and Kazakhstan is interested in expanding cooperation with Kenya,” stated Ambassador Sadykov.

He revealed that government officials from both countries have already made visits to Kenya and Kazakhstan to make the bilateral agreements signed by their leaders a reality.

“Today, Kenya is the fourth largest trading partner of Kazakhstan in Africa with a trade turnover of some $52 million. We see significant potential for fruitful interaction in the fields of transport and logistics, information technology, space, mining, nuclear energy, agriculture, and other industries. Current indicators of trade and economic cooperation do not meet the potential. In this regard, the Kazakhstan side would like to propose to diversify export-import items from both sides,” he added.

Kenya Seed Company Marks 70 Years of Growing a Nation
Russia accuses ICC of undermining international law system
President Xi Jinping calls for forging ahead with determination in advancing Chinese modernization
FOCAC’s shift to human capital development creating major impact in Africa

Sadykov said Kazakhstan is willing to facilitate Kenyan investors in the coffee and tea sectors through incentives available in its special economic zones, such as the tea hubs in Astana, which will help Kenyan entrepreneurs reach a wider market in Asia and parts of Europe.

The Central Asian nation will celebrate the 35th anniversary of its Republic Day on Sunday, October 25th, which will reflect on the strides made in socioeconomic development.

Cybersecurity: Centre links US to system hack at Asian Winter Games
Kenya finish 2nd in Oregon World Athletics U20 Championships
Kenya-Italy to reengineer bilateral trade, investment relations
South Sudan security ‘markedly worsened’: western embassies
Ukraine bans Telegram use on state-issued devices
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Mum dies after trying to rescue sons swept away at sea
Next Article KenGen appoints Ronoh Kibet Charles as Chief Executive Officer
- Advertisement -
Latest News
CAF Champions League defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns knocked out by minnows Wiliete SC
Football Sports
No region will be left behind, says Ruto as he takes development to Ukambani
Local News
AA Kenya honours road safety champions
County News
Moiben rehab centre parents and guardians hail facility as lifeline for families
County News NEWS

You May also Like

International News

Trump administration fires justice department lawyers who investigated him

International News

2026 Yangtze River Civilization Forum opens in Chongqing, drawing participants from nearly 20 countries

African Union NIGER
AfricaCounty News

AU urges for dialogue as Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso withdraw from ECOWAS

AfricaInternational News

Russia reaffirms Africa ties as strategic priority in push for multipolar world

Show More