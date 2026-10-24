KenGen appoints Ronoh Kibet Charles as Chief Executive Officer

The Board of Kenya Electricity Generating Company PLC has appointed Ronoh Kibet Charles as Managing Director and CEO Designate. Kibet brings over 17 years of experience in geothermal development, project delivery, and commercial strategy to the role.

He will assume the position on 1 February 2027, succeeding Eng. Peter Waweru Njenga upon his retirement. This appointment follows a competitive recruitment process, with a transition period planned to ensure an orderly handover and continuity of the company’s strategic priorities.

Currently, Mr. Kibet serves as KenGen’s General Manager for Commercial Services. In this capacity, he oversees energy markets, investments, new business and partnerships, marketing and corporate communication, and sustainability.

His career demonstrates a blend of engineering and commercial leadership, marked by contributions to renewable energy development, the expansion of KenGen’s international consultancy services, and the advancement of the Olkaria Green Energy Park.

The leadership change occurs as KenGen continues to pursue business diversification in addition to its electricity generation operations.

During Mr. Njenga’s tenure as Managing Director and Chief Executive, the company enhanced its financial performance, reporting a profit after tax of Sh10.48 billion for the 2025 financial year. It also expanded its geothermal consultancy portfolio, securing assignments in Eswatini, among others.

The Board, management, and staff have extended their gratitude to Eng. Njenga for his leadership and contributions to the company’s growth, wishing him well in his retirement.

Mr. Kibet holds a Bachelor’s degree in Telecommunication and Information Engineering and a Master’s degree in Project Management, both from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology. He is a certified Project Management Professional and an SAP Project System Consultant.

His executive education includes the Organisational Leadership programme at Harvard Business School, as well as programmes at IESE Business School in Spain, the University of Cape Town, and Strathmore Business School.

He is professionally affiliated with the Engineers Board of Kenya, the Institution of Engineers of Kenya, and the Geothermal Association of Kenya. He is also a recipient of Kenya’s Order of the Grand Warrior.

The Board congratulated Mr. Kibet on his appointment, expressing confidence in his ability to strengthen performance, develop the company’s workforce, and advance its growth and innovation priorities.