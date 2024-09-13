KCB RFC target strong finish at Prinsloo sevens

Kabeberi sevens winners KCB RFC are targeting to put up a strong fight at the final leg of the national rugby sevens circuit, Prinsloo Sevens,scheduled this weekend in Nakuru.

The bankers, who finished second at the Driftwood 7s in Mombasa last weekend have been paired with hosts Nakuru RFC, Nondescripts, and Mwamba RFC in pool B.

KCB RFC Sevens head coach Andrew Amonde expressed the teams targets in Nakuru.

“It has been a rollercoaster of emotions for us in this year’s event. It is not the kind of event we expected but nonetheless, we are going to Nakuru to finish strong and show what KCB is made of. The plan is to win all our matches and finish at the top.”

KCB currently sits third in the circuit with 86 points, two behind second[1]placed Kabras Sugar and 11 behind leaders Kenya Harlequin.

“I am proud of these boys who have been relentless in our pursuit to retain the National Sevens Title. The competition has been extremely tough especially from Kabras and Kenya Harlequin but, we have been there with them. We are motivated now more than ever to go out there and solidify our place as a top club in the Kenyan rugby scene,” quipped KCB RFC Captain Jacob Ojee.

Youngster Michael Wamalwa had a concussion in the previous tournament and will not feature for the Andrew Amonde-led team.

New boy Floyd Wabwire and skipper Samuel Asati will also not appear for the team after both of them picked ankle injuries.

Shujaa’s captain Vincent Onyala who was instrumental in KCB’s impressive run to a podium finish at the Kabeberi sevens is expected to make a comeback after missing Mombasa’s Driftwood sevens.