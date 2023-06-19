Kenya Volleyball team aiming to continue with their good performance after win over Tanzania

The Kenya Volleyball team on Sunday begun campaign on a high after registering a 20-16 win over neighbours Tanzania in their Division Round Match at the Special Olympics World Games played in Berlin, Germany.

The team led by Captain Beverly Cheptoo beat their East African compatriots raising their stakes and a chance to win gold in the next games in June 20,2023.

“Our team comprises players from Nandi County, and brings together those who have intellectual disabilities, and others who do not, whom we call partners. It is a great opportunity to play in Berlin and represent Kenya. I hope we win Gold,” said Captain Cheptoo.

At the beginning of the match Tanzania had a 2-point lead against Kenya which had 10 points but Kenya bounced back in the closing minutes beating Tanzania with 4 points lead.

Kenya is represented in the game by 66 participants in different games including badminton, beach volleyball, handball among others and it will continue to play in the games including people with disabilities and those without ,called ‘partners’.

Patron of the Special Olympics Kenya team, spouse of the Deputy President Pastor Dorcas Rigathi hoped that soon the world would fully accept those with intellectual disabilities and include them in the Olympics.

“We can have just Olympics, and not Special Olympics, which although is a powerful platform of inclusion, segregates those with intellectual disabilities,” said Pastor Dorcas.

The office of the Spouse of the Deputy President (OSDP)has the vision of “A Dignified Future For Vulnerable Population “that includes people with disabilities, the boy child ,widows and orphans .She advocates for the empowerment of PWD through education ,sports and other cocurricular activities.