A Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) helicopter crashed on Thursday evening at Chemolingot Stadium, Baringo County.

The chopper, a Kenya Air Force, Fennec helicopter was carrying officials accompanying Defence CS Aden Duale on a security tour to the region.

Confirming the incident, KDF in a statement said the helicopter hit a tree and crashed during take-off.

All persons onboard said all passengers escaped unhurt.

“All passengers disembarked safely and are in stable condition,” said KDF.