KDF to release list of shortlisted candidates from September 17

The Kenya Defense Forces nationwide recruitment exercise has come to a close.

The Vice Chief of Defense Forces Lieutenant John Mwangi said the exercise that kicked off on the 28th of August was conducted in 374 recruitment centers across the country.

Lieutenant Mwangi lauded all those who participated in the exercise saying successful candidates in the Specialist Officer Cadets, Artisans or Tradesmen and Women will be notified through the official Ministry of Defense Website or through the mainstream media between 17th and 24th of September 2023.

“We wish to thank all the youth who turned up for the recruitment drive your presence was a strong demonstration of your patriotism and desire to serve our great Republic. The Ministry of Defence congratulates all those who were successful and welcome you to participate in the collective delivery of KDF’s constitutional mandate. To those who were not successful, we laud you for courage and competitive spirit and urge you to remain steadfast in your quest for opportunities to serve our country” he said.

He described the exercise as successful.

“Notably, the recruitment exercise was largely successful due to the contribution and participation of different security agencies, ethics and anti-corruption bodies, the media, and members of the public. We acknowledge your critical role to observe, report and mitigate against recruitment malpractices. This has largely preserved the integrity of the exercise”.

Those eligible for the ex-National Youth Service category will be interviewed on the 18th of September 2023 at the Embakasi Garrison in Nairobi while all potential candidates for the Defense Forces constables category will report to Kahawa Garrison for interviews on the 27th of November 2023