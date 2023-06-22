2023 WRC Safari Rally: Tundo to count on experience as Karan targets top 3 finish

Multiple Kenya National Rally Championship winner Carl Flash Tundo is participating in his 21st Safari Rally and will bank on the experience he has amassed over the decades to register impressive showing.

The five time Safari Rally winner,Tundo finished 17th during the shakedown, warm up stage held on Wednesday at Loldia.

He’s set his target to finish among the top 10 drivers.

“Am looking to be among the top 10 drivers at the end of the race on Sunday”

Tundo who is also serving in the local organizing committee as the chairman said that sheer pace might not be the only requisite to win the race but a combination of factors including skill to judge speed and take risk.

“Safari Rally is all about brain,yes you need the pace ,am not going to say I can keep up with the young ones anymore,but maybe a little bit of brains will be key especially if it rains it might suit me a little more”remarked Tundo who will be partnering with his longtime navigator Tim Jessop in Skoda Fabia.

Meanwhile reigning Kenya National Rally champion Karan Patel is hopeful of finishing in the top five as he seeks to main win his impressive from last season.

“Going into the event we looking forward to finishing among the top 5 if not the top 3 in the WRC 2 category ,this is the aim” said Patel.

The Ford Fiesta R5 driver will be relying on his recent Africa Rally Championship win at the equator rally in March in Voi.

“The level of competition at WRC is superior than what we are used to in our local and regional events so I am not using that a confidence boost really but we will have a tough drive and maintain good pace and I have an added advantage of being familiar with the routes than our competitors for now”Karan said.

Karan finished 13th during the shakedown.