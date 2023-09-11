KDF urges residents to share intelligence after IED attack in Lamu

The Kenya Defence Forces KDF has condemned criminal activities that have been disrupting movement and sabotage of socio-economic stability in Lamu County.

This comes as KDF soldiers on patrol along the Milimani Baure road in Lamu County ran over an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on the 10th of September 2023 where soldiers were injured.

The injured soldiers were then airlifted to Manda Base Hospital for medical care.

In a statement released Monday, KDF has called upon residents to share information with relevant security agencies on any suspicious persons and any criminal activity in efforts to improve security in the region.