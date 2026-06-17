Kenya, Africa leave G7 Summit with concrete wins – State House

Kenya and Africa have emerged from the G7 Summit in Évian, France, with tangible gains across financial architecture reform, critical minerals, infrastructure, health cooperation, and global governance, State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed has said.

Mohamed stated that the Summit marked a pivotal moment in Africa’s engagement with the world’s leading economies, building upon foundations established on African soil.

“Kenya attended the G7 Summit in Évian, France, not as an observer, but as an agenda-shaping partner, bringing to the table African priorities agreed on African soil at the Africa Forward Summit, hosted in Nairobi in May 2026 by President Ruto and President Macron,” Mohamed explained.

The most significant breakthrough, according to the spokesperson, was the progress made on the financial architecture agenda, a cause long championed by Kenya and Africa. He noted that the Summit advanced discussions on guarantees, risk-sharing instruments, debt reform, and concrete measures aimed at reducing the cost of capital – the single largest impediment to investment and economic growth across the continent.

Mohamed highlighted that this agenda, championed by Kenya and its African partners, directly addresses what they identify as a structural imbalance in global credit markets that penalises African countries with higher interest rates despite comparable economic fundamentals.

He further stated that the Summit garnered support for local value addition in critical minerals, a cornerstone of Africa’s drive to transition from raw material extraction to industrialisation and manufacturing. During the Summit, infrastructure partnerships were also strengthened through the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGII) and the EU’s Global Gateway initiative, thereby opening new avenues for capital into the continent.

These commitments, Mohamed affirmed, advance Africa’s long-standing call for a more equitable international financial system, greater value creation within the continent, and partnerships anchored in mutual benefit and shared prosperity.

“They reinforce a fundamental reframing of Africa’s place in the international system: from recipient to partner, from risk to opportunity, and from problem to solution,” he remarked.

He added that President Ruto’s participation underscored Kenya’s standing as a leading voice for Africa and as a bridge between African priorities and global action.

“The Summit demonstrated that when Africa arrives with ideas, solutions, and a clear agenda, it does not merely participate in global conversations; it helps shape them. As the President told the Summit, the partnership Africa seeks is one ‘measured not by aid, but by what we build, invest in, and achieve together’,” Mohamed stated