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Golf: Kenya Amateur Matchplay Championship enters quarter final stage at Limuru Country Club

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
2 Min Read

 

The battle for honours at the 104th NCBA Kenya Amateur Matchplay Championship intensifies  as an action-packed Round of 16 produced a blend of commanding victories and hard-fought contests, setting up an exciting quarterfinal line-up at Limuru Country Club which teed off today .

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Austria’s Ewan Widor of San Roque Club underlined his title credentials with a commanding 6&5 victory over Muthaiga Golf Club’s Quram Bhatti, securing the first quarterfinal berth. He is up against Windsor Golf Hotel & Country Club’s Kayden Wissanji, who advanced after a hard-fought 2&1 win over home player Dusabe Felix.

Another impressive display came from Sigona Golf Club’s Maahir Patel, who defeated Royal Nairobi Golf Club’s Mwathi Gicheru 4&2 to progress to the last eight. Patel will now face clubmate Junaid Ayaz Manji, who emerged victorious in one of the day’s most dominant encounter, defeating Burundi’s Ngabire Aristide of Bujumbura Golf Club 7&6.

Fresh from lifting last weekend’s NCBA Kenya Amateur Strokeplay Championship, Muthaiga Golf Club’s Jay Sandhu maintained his fine run of form with a convincing 6&5 victory over Nyali Golf & Country Club’s William Odek. Sandhu will now meet Windsor Golf Hotel & Country Club’s Elvis Muigua, who survived the closest match of the day, edging Namibia’s Likius Nande of Windhoek Golf & Country Club by a single hole.

Adel Balala tees off during the last round of the NCBA Kenya Amateur Strokeplay Championship.

The final quarterfinal pairing will see Nyali Golf & Country Club’s Adel Taufiq Balala take on Pranay Kapur of Royal Johannesburg. Balala booked his place with a commanding 5&3 victory over Ruiru Sports Club’s Rafael Leming’ani, while Kapur defeated Sigona Golf Club’s Parv Kavia 2&1.

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The championship has brought together some of finest amateur golfers from the region and across, all vying for a share of the KES 700,000 prize purse and a coveted place in the 2027 Magical Kenya Open.

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