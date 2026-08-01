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Murkomen criticizes opposition leaders, says they lack agenda

Murkomen also issued a stern warning to politicians fueling political violence, cautioning them against making inflammatory remarks that could incite chaos.

MINA Media
By MINA Media
2 Min Read

Interior and National Administration CS Kipchumba Murkomen has criticised opposition leaders, accusing them of lacking a clear agenda and vision to steer the country’s development and prosperity.

“We know for sure that the opposition has no agenda apart from talking about Kasongo and Murkomen,” he said.

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“They do not have a clear plan for the country’s future,” he added, saying the time had come for the country to redefine its long-term vision.

“It is now time to reimagine the future of Kenya,” he said.

While rallying support for President William Ruto’s new national development blueprint, the Beyond 2030 Vision, Murkomen urged Kenyans to actively participate in the forthcoming public participation process and share their views on the country’s future.

Murkomen also issued a stern warning to politicians fuelling political violence, cautioning them against making inflammatory remarks that could incite chaos.

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“‘Kuchunga kura’ is a coded expression for violence,” he said, warning that the government would not tolerate divisive rhetoric that promotes hatred and unrest.

The CS spoke in Tot, Elgeyo Marakwet County, during the launch of the Marakwet Full Bible and Dedication Ceremony.

He was accompanied by Governors Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay), Wisley Rotich (Elgeyo-Marakwet), Stephen Sang (Nandi), Erick Mutai (Kericho), MPs Beatrice Elachi (Dagoretti North), Anne Muratha (Kiambu) and Caroline Ngelechei (Elgeyo-Marakwet), MCAs, among other leaders.

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