Kenya backs initiatives to secure jobs amid AI disruption

Kenya will continue to expand its investment in artificial intelligence literacy initiatives to ensure the country becomes a builder, innovator and creator of AI solutions as opposed to being a consumer of the technology.

Broadcasting and Telecommunications Stephen Isaboke says the decision is expected to help the country enjoy the dividends brought about by AI, which continues to disrupt many sectors of the economy.

“We must equip our people to capture the productivity gains created by AI while providing targeted support to workers and occupations that may experience greater

disruption,” said Isaboke during a workshop on digital and AI dividend in Nairobi.

Isaboke said Kenya is now focusing on how to prepare people and institutions for an economy where AI has become an increasingly important tool for productivity and innovation.

According to the World Bank approximately 87% of Kenyan workers are currently in occupations with relatively low direct exposure to AI capabilities, while about 9% are in highly exposed occupations where AI is more likely to complement their work. Additionally, an estimated 4% of the workforce are in highly exposed occupations facing greater displacement risk. This evidence

He called for sustained investment in people to expand AI literacy among citizens, public servants, teachers, MSMEs mand informal workers, while integrating applied AI skills into sectors such as agriculture, health, education, finance, engineering, law and public administration.

“At the same time, we must develop advanced capabilities among researchers, developers, data specialists and enterprises that can build, adapt, test and commercialise AI solutions. Kenya should not aspire to be merely a consumer of AI developed elsewhere,” he added.

Kenya has already developed the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2025–2030 with focus on AI digital infrastructure, data ecosystems and governance, and AI

research, innovation and commercialisation.

“We must translate this policy foundation into measurable results. The true measure of our digital transformation will not simply be the number of policies

developed, platforms launched or strategies published, but whether these investments result in more productive businesses, better jobs, more efficient public services,

greater inclusion and improved quality of life for our citizens,” said Isaboke.