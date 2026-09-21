Lavrov outlines Russia’s vision of emerging multipolar world order

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has named multipolarity as the defining trend of the contemporary world.

Speaking during a lecture on the new architecture of the world on Tuesday at the federal educational marathon Znanie.Pervye, that took place in Ekaterinburg as part of the International Festival of Youth, Lavrov outlined Russia’s position on the emerging multipolar world order.

He noted that modern Russia is developing intensively despite difficulties, and is moving into leading positions in many areas, including digital technology.

“For these few days, Ekaterinburg has become the youth capital of the world, with more than 190 countries represented. The countries of the Global South and East are strengthening their positions, along with new centers of growth in Eurasia, Latin America, and Africa. A philosophy of equality is becoming the dominant trend,” he said.

The event was organized by the Russian Znanie Society and aligns with the goals and objectives of the Youth and Children national project.

Lavrov said Russia remains committed to the approaches pursued through BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), while supporting the formation of a Greater Eurasian Partnership.

“This will form a solid material foundation for building a Eurasian security architecture in which every country on the continent would have the right to take part,” he explained.

Responding to a question from an international participant about elections in Russia and foreign interference in the electoral process, the Minister emphasized citizens’ right to independently determine the future of their country.

“Elections are the choice of the people, a choice of the path the country will follow over the coming electoral term,” the Minister noted.

According to Sergey Lavrov, citizens are voting for their future, for improvements to the socioeconomic situation in the regions, and for a safe life.

On the economy, Lavrov noted that Russian proposals for creating alternative payment platforms, settlement and depository mechanisms, a reinsurance mechanism, and a grain exchange were discussed at the BRICS summit in New Delhi.

He mentioned projects such as the Games of the Future, Intervision, Tavrida ART, the #WEARETOGETHER award, the Congress of Young Scientists, and the Eurasian Film Award “Diamond Butterfly.” Around 400,000 international citizens are currently studying in Russia, and a new grant support mechanism has been introduced for talented applicants.

“This Festival will contribute to advancing the welfare of all humanity,” the Minister concluded.

The Russian Znanie Society is the general partner of the International Festival of Youth’s educational program. As part of the Festival, the federal educational marathon Znanie.Pervye is taking place. The marathon’s audience is expected to exceed 12,000 people. Over four days, they will be able to attend talks by more than 500 speakers, including more than 180 distinguished lecturers who will take the Znanie.Pervye marathon stage. Alongside the lectures, participants also have access to the exhibition “We Are Russia,” the Literary Lounge, the “Path of Enlightenment” game mechanic, and the “Library of the World Youth City.”

The International Festival of Youth 2026 is a major global event that will bring together 10,000 young leaders from 191 countries. It serves as a meeting point for young people who have already found success in their fields: creative industries, public administration, science and education, sport, entrepreneurship, media, digitalization and information technology. Participants are united by a shared drive to make the world a better place, and Russia offers them a rare chance to meet in person.