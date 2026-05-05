Kenya boosts childhood cancer care with new KNH unit, patient hostel

Kenya has taken a significant step forward in the fight against childhood cancer with the launch of a modern Paediatric Haemato-Oncology Outpatient Unit at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) and the opening of Phase I of the Lions Hope Hostel in Nairobi.

The dual milestone reinforces the country’s drive towards Universal Health Coverage (UHC) by expanding access to specialised care for children.

Speaking during the event, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said the Government is prioritising the transformation of paediatric cancer services through targeted investments to improve early diagnosis, treatment pathways, and long-term follow-up.

He noted that strengthening these services is key to improving survival outcomes and ensuring no child is left behind.

The Lions Hope Hostel adds a critical support component to care delivery. As the first phase of a five-part development, it provides accommodation for patients and caregivers travelling long distances for treatment, easing the burden of travel and lodging while improving treatment adherence and patient experience.

The developments align with the National Cancer Control Strategy 2023–2027, which emphasises partnerships and patient-centred infrastructure. Collaboration with partners, including the Lions Clubs International Foundation, continues to support delivery of these interventions.

The facility has also been strengthened with the installation of a state-of-the-art Elekta Versa HD Linear Accelerator (LINAC), funded by the Government. The technology enables highly precise cancer treatment, particularly for complex cases such as brain tumours, allowing clinicians to target affected areas while protecting healthy tissue.

Together, the new unit, patient hostel, and advanced treatment technology signal a more coordinated and compassionate approach to cancer care in Kenya, integrating treatment, support, and innovation to deliver improved outcomes for children.