Ruto pushes trust driven Kenya-Tanzania integration, EAC reforms

President William Ruto has underscored the need for trust driven integration between Kenya and Tanzania, calling the two nations to move beyond suspicion and embrace shared economic strength.

Speaking when he addressed the Tanzanian Parliament Tuesday morning in Dodoma, President Ruto noted that the time has come for the region to move beyond incremental progress towards decisive integration.

He said the biggest obstacle facing East African integration was not infrastructure or policy but the mistrust among nations.

“The time has come for our generation to move beyond incremental progress towards decisive integration. Because our biggest barrier is not infrastructure or policy; it is the quiet mistrust that pervades our relations. That suspicion has cost us time, opportunity, and prosperity, and we can no longer afford it,” noted Ruto.

Adding that: “The conversation we are having today is significant and consequential, not only for our two countries but also for our region and continent. At its core, it is about one central task: Growing mutual trust to build shared strength.”

Ruto stressed that deepening integration, expanding trade, and investing in shared infrastructure, will not only grow economies, but also create pathways to jobs, enterprise, and dignity for this generation of young people.

“In doing so, we are also addressing one of the most pressing challenges of our time, ensuring that the energy of our youth is harnessed for progress, stability, and shared prosperity,” he said.

Similarly, he said that the two nations must move beyond narrow national calculations and embrace a mindset of partnership, where each country’s progress reinforces the other’s success.

“We must be grounded in physical connectivity, shared infrastructure, and deliberate investments that bring our economies closer together in practical and measurable ways,” he noted.

President Ruto told the Tanzanian MPs that Kenya and Tanzania are deeply interdependent with bilateral trade reached approximately $860 million in 2025, and on course to hitting 1 billion dollars this year.

He said investment cooperation stands as a central pillar of bilateral relations noting that Kenyan enterprises have invested more than $1.7 billion in Tanzania, creating jobs, advancing skills transfer, and strengthening local capacity across key sectors including manufacturing, energy, logistics, financial services, and agriculture.

At the same time, Ruto said Tanzanian investments in Kenya, now valued at over $336 million, are steadily expanding, driving employment, deepening corporate linkages, and fostering shared growth.

Call for EAC institutional reforms

The Kenyan President further outlined key reforms agreed at the 25th Ordinary Summit of the East

African Community in Arusha that included elimination of all non-tariff barriers by 30th June 2026, a new EAC financial model combining equal and assessed contributions, streamlining decision making requiring two thirds quorum as well as institutional restructuring t enhance efficiency.

He stressed that implementation, not agreement, remains the real test of integration.

Continental and global agenda

Additionally, Ruto called for reforms of the African Union and global governance structures, including the United Nations Security Council and international financial systems, arguing that Africa’s underrepresentation undermines global stability.

He noted that the call for reform must extend beyond Africa to the very architecture of global governance.

“The reform of the African Union is not optional; it is imperative. A system that sidelines Africa ultimately undermines the stability of the world itself,” he said.

President William Ruto said Africa’s underrepresentation in global decision-making, particularly at the United Nations Security Council, undermines both regional and global security.

“Nowhere is this more evident than in the United Nations Security Council. A Council that excludes Africa cannot effectively secure Africa and without Africa, there can be no global security.”

Further he called for urgent reform of the international financial architecture noting that it reflects a different era and does not adequately respond to Africa’s realities.

“The cost of capital remains disproportionately high, access to long-term financing is constrained, and the pathway to development is unnecessarily burdened.”

He ended by calling on unity among African nations saying; “Unity remains our greatest leverage. When Africa speaks in one voice, reform ceases to be a request and becomes an inevitability.”