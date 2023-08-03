Kenya has over 151,000 immigrant domestic workers in Saudi Arabia

The Cabinet Secretary for Labour and Social Protection Florence Bore has told the National Assembly that Kenya has approximately 200,000 documented migrant workers in Saudi Arabia with at least 151,000 working as domestic workers.

Bore spoke Wednesday evening when she appeared before the House during the weekly session on Question Time.

Various lawmakers had raised crucial questions to the Minister regarding the status, conditions, and welfare of Kenyan migrant workers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

This number has seen a sharp rise as Government data as of 2022 shows that at least 80,000 Kenyans lived and work in Saudi Arabia with the majority serving as domestic workers at the time.

According to a report by the Ministry of Labour, titled Labour Migration Senate study visit to the Middle East and policy implications the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) were key labour destinations for Kenya’s semi and unskilled migrant workers.