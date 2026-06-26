Kenya steps up war on drugs amid rising addiction crisis

Kenya has announced intensified efforts against drug abuse and illicit trafficking following new data that reveals nearly one in every six Kenyans uses drugs or other substances. The alarming statistic prompted urgent national calls to reverse what leaders describe as a growing public health and security crisis.

The stark warning dominated this year’s International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking (IDADA) commemorations, held at the Miritini Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre in Mombasa County. The event, themed “World Drug Problem: Persisting Issues, New Challenges, Innovative Responses,” brought together senior government officials, recovery advocates, and community leaders to devise a stronger response to the escalating threat.

According to the latest National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) survey, an estimated 4.7 million Kenyans aged between 15 and 65 years currently use at least one drug or substance of abuse. The findings identify the Coast region as the most affected area in the country, with 29.3 per cent of residents reporting substance use. Mombasa County records the highest national prevalence at 34.4 per cent.

Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration Dr. Raymond Omollo said the figures should serve as a wake-up call for every Kenyan.

“These are not just statistics. They represent our children, our brothers and sisters, our colleagues, and our future workforce. Behind every number is a life that can either be lost to addiction or restored through timely intervention and support,” he said.

Dr Omollo added that the Government is strengthening a comprehensive strategy that extends beyond arrests and prosecutions by expanding prevention, treatment, rehabilitation, and reintegration programmes.

“While enforcement remains critical, it is only one part of the solution. Sustainable success can only be achieved through a balanced and comprehensive approach that prioritises prevention, early intervention, treatment, rehabilitation, and social reintegration,” he explained.

The Government’s determination to dismantle drug trafficking networks was underscored by the recent seizure of 1,024 kilograms of 98 per cent pure crystal methamphetamine, valued at approximately Ksh8.2 billion, in the Indian Ocean. This represents one of the country’s largest narcotics interceptions.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen affirmed that security agencies would continue to pursue traffickers through intelligence-led operations and closer collaboration among enforcement agencies.

“Our message is clear,” Murkomen stated. “We will continue to strengthen intelligence gathering, enhance inter-agency cooperation, and pursue traffickers relentlessly wherever they operate.”

As traffickers adopt increasingly sophisticated methods, NACADA recognises that Kenya must also modernise its response.

Bishop Dr Stephen Mairori, Board Chairman, announced that the Authority has introduced wastewater analysis technology to monitor drug consumption trends in near real-time, enabling faster, evidence-based interventions.

“If the drug problem is changing, our responses must change with it,” he said.

The event also highlighted the importance of prevention through education and youth engagement. NACADA recognised the winners of its National Essay Writing Competition for secondary schools, an initiative aimed at encouraging young people to participate in the fight against substance abuse.

Omar Mohamed of Kongowea Secondary School, the Mombasa County winner, was honoured for his essay titled “Parental and Community Responsibility in Protecting Learners from Drugs,” which emphasised the critical role families and communities play in shielding young people from addiction.

Speakers unanimously agreed that government action alone cannot overcome the challenge, calling for stronger partnerships with parents, teachers, religious leaders, civil society, and the private sector.

Dr Omollo urged every sector of society to take ownership of the fight, stating that lasting success would depend on collective responsibility rather than government intervention alone.

As Kenya strengthens both enforcement and rehabilitation efforts, leaders expressed confidence that innovation, evidence-driven policies, and sustained public participation can reverse current trends and protect future generations.

“Every life saved from addiction strengthens our nation. Together, we can build a Kenya where our young people are healthy, productive, and empowered to contribute to national development,” Murkomen said.