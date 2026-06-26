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Mombasa announces crackdown on unauthorised developments

Property owners warned to regularise projects as inspections commence across Mombasa.

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

Mombasa County has initiated an immediate, county-wide enforcement operation targeting ongoing developments that fail to comply with approved planning conditions and other statutory requirements.

The Department of Lands, Urban Planning, Housing and Serikali Mtaani stated that this exercise aims to restore compliance with planning laws, safeguard public safety, and foster orderly urban development.

The county has noted a rising number of construction projects proceeding in violation of approved development conditions, despite prior enforcement notices and warnings issued to developers and property owners.

Mohamed Hussein, County Executive Committee Member for Lands, Urban Planning, Housing and Serikali Mtaani, confirmed that the operation is underpinned by the Constitution of Kenya 2010, the County Governments Act 2012, and the Physical and Land Use Planning Act 2019, all of which empower counties to regulate development activities.

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“We have observed a significant increase in ongoing developments that do not comply with the conditions of approval and other legal requirements. Such developments pose serious risks to public safety, orderly urban growth and the environment,” Hussein stated.

He cautioned that all ongoing projects found to be operating outside approved conditions would face enforcement measures, including legal action.

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“Developers and property owners must ensure they possess the necessary approvals and fully comply with all conditions attached to those approvals, as well as other statutory requirements. Those who fail to comply will be subject to appropriate enforcement action,” he warned.

The county urged developers to verify that their projects meet all legal and planning requirements before proceeding with construction.

Hussein reaffirmed the county’s commitment to consistent enforcement of planning regulations, stating that the exercise seeks to create a safe, sustainable, and well-planned built environment for residents.

The enforcement operation is effective immediately across all areas of Mombasa County.

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