Kenya to host 24th SACCA conference

Kenya expects to adopt best global practices that will ensure sustainability of the country’s savings and credit cooperatives during the upcoming Savings and credit cooperatives annual conference which is set to kickoff in a week’s time.

Speaking during the announcement, Cooperatives and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya the said the 24th SACCA conference will also targets to tackle how saccos and other cooperatives can address pressing United Nations Sustainable Development Goals such as poverty, inequality, unemployment and climate change.

“This involvement underscores the government’s commitment to advancing the cooperative movement in Kenya, Africa and globally. The event brings together stakeholders from across Africa and beyond to discuss emerging business trends, challenges, opportunities and strategize on cooperative growth and development,” said Oparanya.

According to Oparanya, the conference will also be a great opportunity for Kenyans to showcase its successful saccos model, share best practices and lead discussions on how saccos can drive socioeconomic transformation particularly in advancing the Bottom-up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

“We are placing special emphasis on the formation of workers service cooperatives with the aim of creating sustainable employment of our youth,” added Oparanya.

The conference whose theme is “Promoting Sustainable Socio-economic Transformation through Cooperatives” targets to showcase the importance of financial inclusion, community empowerment and sustainable economic growth especially at the grassroots.

“Our intension as a movement is to see that we use the sacco industry to empower our people,” added George Ombado, Africa Confederation of Cooperative Savings and Credit Association (ACCOSCA) Executive Director.

There will be over 12 ministers from Africa, 15 countries global regulators and over 2000 participants from 40 countries. It will be the most significant gathering for financial cooperatives in Africa.

“This conference is going to provide us with an opportunity to interact and network with the best in the world in terms of leadership in credit union. I would like cooperative leaders to take this advantage and register for the conference,” added George Mategwa, chairman Kenya Police Sacco DT.

