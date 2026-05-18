Kenyans stranded as matatu industry begins strike over fuel hike

Kenyans from various towns across the country woke up to transport disruptions as matatu owners kicked off their strike over a sharp increase in fuel prices.

On Monday morning, thousands of workers in major towns could not secure means to get to their workplace while available matatus and motorbikes charged exorbitant fares for interested commuters.

A joint statement by Transport Sector Alliance called on stakeholders to observe the strike after the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) raised super petrol and diesel prices by Ksh 16.65 and Ksh 46.29 respectively until next review on June 14, 2026.

“The Alliance confirms that all transport subsectors, covering passenger transport, cargo and logistics, ride-hailing, motorcycle transport, tourism transport, driving schools, school buses and private motorists have resolved to stand together in one of the largest coordinated industrial actions in Kenya’s history,” it stated.

In Nanyuki town, Laikipia County, business and transport operations have been paralyzed as matatu operators took to the streets to express frustrations.

Major roads in the town including Nanyuki- Meru highway and Nanyuki – Nairobi highways were also blocked.

In Meru County, transport operations came to a standstill after major roads leading into and out of Meru Town were blocked by protesters demonstrating against the rising cost of fuel.

The demonstrations, led by angry motorists and bodaboda operators, caused massive disruptions across the town, making movement difficult for both public and private transport users.

Several key roads remain inaccessible as protesters barricaded highways and streets, demanding government intervention to address the escalating fuel prices that have continued to increase the cost of transport and living.

Most vehicles were unable to access the town center, forcing many residents and traders to walk long distances to reach their destinations.

The situation has also affected business activities being a busy market day at the famous Gakoromone Market in Meru Town, where traders and customers struggled to transport goods due to the transport paralysis.

Transport in and out of all major roads in Nyahururu Town has also been paralyzed following protests over the rising fuel prices in the country.

All businesses have remained closed, with no operations taking place within the town as protesters light bonfires at major entry points, junctions, and roads leading into the town.

The situation has been replicated in Kiambu County where business activities in Kiambu town came to a standstill as traders closed shops, petrol stations shut down, and banks suspended operations after police engaged youths in running battles.

Tear gas and gunshots were fired into the air to disperse the crowds, turning sections of the town into a no-go zone.

The government has been criticized over the sharp hike especially on diesel which is mostly used by heavy commercial vehicles.

“The sharp rise in diesel is particularly concerning because diesel is the backbone of transport, agriculture, manufacturing, logistics, construction, and general trade. Any increase in diesel prices quickly feeds into the cost of moving goods, producing essential commodities, and delivering services across the economy,” said Dr Erick Rutto,