Political intolerance: Gospel artiste Rachel Wandeto dies after brutal attack

Gospel artiste Rachel Wandeto, who sustained severe burn injuries after she was allegedly attacked in Mwiki area, Nairobi, for expressing her political opinion, has succumbed while undergoing treatment.

Wandeto had gone viral after tattooing the image of President William Ruto on her body alongside the words “Two Terms” inscribed on her chest.

She was reportedly attacked by three masked men on Saturday night and allegedly doused with petrol and set ablaze. According to police reports, the incident occurred along Obama Road, 11th Street in Mwiki shortly after midnight.

She was initially rushed to Uzima Uhai Hospital before being transferred to the Kenyatta National Hospital after suffering burns covering nearly 70 per cent of her body.

The musician died just hours after Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja and other senior security officials visited her in hospital, where doctors had assured she was receiving the best possible care.

The Interior CS condemned the attack, describing it as barbaric, and vowed that investigative agencies would work tirelessly to establish the motive and bring to book those responsible.

“This evening, I visited Madam Rachel Wandeto, who was attacked and injured for expressing her political opinion. The doctors at Kenyatta National Hospital informed us that she suffered significant burns and is getting the best care possible,” the CS said.

“I condemn this barbaric act that has no place in our society. Our investigative agencies are working hard to establish the motive and bring to book the perpetrators of the heinous act,” he added.

Murkomen had also pledged government support to Ms Wandeto, who received specialised treatment before news of her death was shared on Monday morning.

The incident has since sparked outrage, with a section of Kenyans condemning the attack and calling for swift investigations and justice for the late gospel artiste.