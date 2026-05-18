Local NewsNEWS

Rachel Wandeto’s death is disturbing, she must get justice, vows CS Murkomen

No one deserves to be injured or killed for their political views or affiliation in this day and age, said CS Murkomen

Margaret Kalekye
By Margaret Kalekye
4 Min Read

Anger has greeted the sudden death of gospel artiste Rachel Wandeto, who was allegedly doused with petrol and set ablaze in Mwiki by unknown assailants over her political beliefs.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, who had visited the musician at the Kenyatta National Hospital where she was admitted, vowed that justice would be served.

Murkomen also mourned Wandeto, describing her death as disturbing. “I am profoundly saddened to learn of the demise of Ms Rachel Wandetto, which happened this morning at the Kenyatta National Hospital following a heinous attack by a vile and intolerant group of people. Her passing is deeply disturbing”

He added that her passing on should prick the conscience of those propagating politics of hate, violence and division.

“No one deserves to be injured or killed for their political views or affiliation in this day and age. When I visited Rachel in the hospital last evening, her face showed resilience and courage. It is quite unfortunate that she lost the fight”

He pledged government’s support even as he conveyed his condolences to the family

President Ruto launches construction of Tom Mboya University Student’s Village
Gov’t seeks to enhance health sector regulation for UHC success
Dozens killed, thousands evacuated in Algeria wildfires
Gov’t to commence sensitization of students on new varsity funding model

“We shall bring the perpetrators of this senseless act to book. Rachel will get justice. I wish to express my heartfelt condolences to her family and friends for this painful loss. The government stands with you in this time of immense grief”

Wandeto had gone viral after tattooing the image of President William Ruto on her body alongside the words “Two Terms” inscribed on her chest.

She was attacked Saturday and rushed to KNH after suffering 70pc burns. Doctors had assured she was receiving the best possible care.

The head of Presidential Special Projects & Creative Economy, Dennis Itumbi, regretted what he described as painful and unnecessary death.

“A young Gospel artist has been silenced while carrying nothing but her music, her faith, and her personal political beliefs. Rachel Wandeto Muthoni, did not deserve the hate, the pressure, and the hostility that surrounded her simply because she publicly supported President William Ruto”, he said on his X.

He said no artist should be targeted because they think differently politically, expressing concern that politics of intimidation, cancellation, and tribal hostility are destroying lives and creating dangerous divisions.

“Today we mourn not just an artist, but a daughter, a friend, a believer, and a human being whose only ‘crime” was expressing her political choice openly. She even tattooed the name of the leader she believed in on her body as a personal expression of loyalty and love for her convictions. Kenya must never become a place where artists are punished, isolated, or targeted because they think differently politically”. He stated.

Leaders, government officials and human rights defenders have condemned the incident, reiterating that Rachel did not deserve to die in such a manner.

The Kenya Women Parliamentary Association (KEWOPA) has also weighed in on the matter, demanding the immediate arrest and prosecution of all those responsible.

“Violence, intimidation, and attacks against citizens have no place in Kenya’s constitutional democracy and must be confronted firmly through justice and accountability”, it said in a statement.

The female legislators further expresses concern over the emerging pattern of targeted violence and growing intolerance in public life, which they said threatens democratic participation and weakens public trust in state protection mechanisms.

“We further urge all actors in public life to exercise restraint and responsibility, and to reject any narratives that normalize or justify violence against citizens. Kenya’s constitutional order is anchored on peaceful coexistence, justice, and the protection of fundamental rights”, they said.

Embu Woman Rep gives teen mothers second chance at education
International financial institutions must end discrimination, says President Ruto
Kisii County Assembly Clerk removed from office
Ruto lauds Italy’s support for multilateral reforms, cooperation with Africa
Kenyan children’s book “Amani and the Last Seed” launched, inspiring young climate action
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Political intolerance: Gospel artiste Rachel Wandeto dies after brutal attack
Next Article Kenyans stranded as matatu industry begins strike over fuel hike
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Kenyans stranded as matatu industry begins strike over fuel hike
Business Local Business
Political intolerance: Gospel artiste Rachel Wandeto dies after brutal attack
Local News Music
How social media influenced Kenya’s changing food palate
Lifestyle
Humanitarian crisis as Lake Naivasha rising waters displace more families
County News NEWS

You May also Like

Ruto led Kenyans in marking the 60th Madaraka Day (Photo/Selestus Mayira)
Local NewsNEWS

Ruto highlights three strong points for housing levy

Africa

World Youth Festival: Russia to restore best traditions of peoples’ friendship

County News

DPP lines up 422 witnesses in Shakahola case

KTDA Power
County NewsNEWS

KTDA Power records 32pc surge in hydropower output, boosting tea farmers

Show More