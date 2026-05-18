Rachel Wandeto’s death is disturbing, she must get justice, vows CS Murkomen

Anger has greeted the sudden death of gospel artiste Rachel Wandeto, who was allegedly doused with petrol and set ablaze in Mwiki by unknown assailants over her political beliefs.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, who had visited the musician at the Kenyatta National Hospital where she was admitted, vowed that justice would be served.

Murkomen also mourned Wandeto, describing her death as disturbing. “I am profoundly saddened to learn of the demise of Ms Rachel Wandetto, which happened this morning at the Kenyatta National Hospital following a heinous attack by a vile and intolerant group of people. Her passing is deeply disturbing”

He added that her passing on should prick the conscience of those propagating politics of hate, violence and division.

“No one deserves to be injured or killed for their political views or affiliation in this day and age. When I visited Rachel in the hospital last evening, her face showed resilience and courage. It is quite unfortunate that she lost the fight”

He pledged government’s support even as he conveyed his condolences to the family

“We shall bring the perpetrators of this senseless act to book. Rachel will get justice. I wish to express my heartfelt condolences to her family and friends for this painful loss. The government stands with you in this time of immense grief”

Wandeto had gone viral after tattooing the image of President William Ruto on her body alongside the words “Two Terms” inscribed on her chest.

She was attacked Saturday and rushed to KNH after suffering 70pc burns. Doctors had assured she was receiving the best possible care.

The head of Presidential Special Projects & Creative Economy, Dennis Itumbi, regretted what he described as painful and unnecessary death.

“A young Gospel artist has been silenced while carrying nothing but her music, her faith, and her personal political beliefs. Rachel Wandeto Muthoni, did not deserve the hate, the pressure, and the hostility that surrounded her simply because she publicly supported President William Ruto”, he said on his X.

He said no artist should be targeted because they think differently politically, expressing concern that politics of intimidation, cancellation, and tribal hostility are destroying lives and creating dangerous divisions.

“Today we mourn not just an artist, but a daughter, a friend, a believer, and a human being whose only ‘crime” was expressing her political choice openly. She even tattooed the name of the leader she believed in on her body as a personal expression of loyalty and love for her convictions. Kenya must never become a place where artists are punished, isolated, or targeted because they think differently politically”. He stated.

Leaders, government officials and human rights defenders have condemned the incident, reiterating that Rachel did not deserve to die in such a manner.

The Kenya Women Parliamentary Association (KEWOPA) has also weighed in on the matter, demanding the immediate arrest and prosecution of all those responsible.

“Violence, intimidation, and attacks against citizens have no place in Kenya’s constitutional democracy and must be confronted firmly through justice and accountability”, it said in a statement.

The female legislators further expresses concern over the emerging pattern of targeted violence and growing intolerance in public life, which they said threatens democratic participation and weakens public trust in state protection mechanisms.

“We further urge all actors in public life to exercise restraint and responsibility, and to reject any narratives that normalize or justify violence against citizens. Kenya’s constitutional order is anchored on peaceful coexistence, justice, and the protection of fundamental rights”, they said.