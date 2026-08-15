KFC – Dedan Kimathi University launch ultra-modern cinema theatre

The Kenya Film Commission (KFC) in partnership with Dedan Kimathi University of Technology (DeKUT) has unveiled a first-of-its-kind ultra-modern cinema theatre in Nyeri.

The launch of the facilitiy is timely in moving the national conversation on film distribution from talk to action.

As the creative sector grapples with how to widen distribution and unlock monetization for creatives, the Commission is bringing infrastructure closer audiences, filmmakers and content creators of tomorrow.

The Film Hub and Ultra-Modern Cinema Theatre are designed to give a multifaceted value to the creatives. Dubbed the KFC – CineHub, Nyeri, the facility is envisioned as a complete creative ecosystem which will bring together film exhibition, audience development, capacity building, research and innovation, talent incubation and creative entrepreneurship under one roof.

Speaking during the launch, the Principal Secretary for the State Department for Youth Affairs and the Creative Economy Fikirini Katoi Jacobs described the facility as a practical demonstration of the Government’s commitment to the creative sector.

“Today’s launch is tangible evidence of the Government’s commitment to implementing its agenda for the creative economy and marks another important milestone in our efforts to decentralise opportunities, strengthen creative infrastructure and empower young Kenyans through the arts and culture,” he said.

The Commission’s Board Chairperson Sudi Wandabusi said the true value of the investment would be measured not by the physical facility alone, but by the opportunities and economic value it creates.

“Its value should extend beyond the physical infrastructure. It must be reflected in the talent that is developed, the productions that emerge, the enterprises that are created, the audiences that are reached and the economic opportunities that follow,” said Wandabusi, noting that filmmakers need reliable pathways through which their productions can reach audiences — cinemas, broadcasters, digital platforms, festivals and international markets.

“A film without a pathway to its audience is an unfinished investment,” he added.

The launch was crowned by the graduation of 139 young creatives who completed an intensive seven-day film capacity-building programme delivered by KFC, DeKUT and the Kenya Film School. The training provided the partcipants with hands-on training in screenwriting, acting, directing, cinematography, editing, sound, lighting and production. This is a clear evidence of the region’s appetite for practical film skills.

In his remarks, the Commission’s Chief Executive Officer Timothy Owase congratulated the graduating cohort and challenged them to carry the craft forward and professionalize it.

a”Filmmaking and content creation must now be viewed through a business lens — not as entertainment alone,” he said, urging the graduates to treat their skills as the foundation of sustainable creative enterprises.

The Nyeri facility joins a growing network of KFC-supported film hubs, including Uriri Film Hub in Migori County and Bomet Film Hub, Bomet County, as part of the Commission’s strategy to decentralise film opportunities and prove that compelling stories and creative talent are not limited by geography.

The message from Nyeri is clear: Kenya’s film industry needs more pathways for talent to grow, stories to travel and audiences to engage. With infrastructure, skills and market access being built together, the country is taking deliberate steps towards an industry where Kenyan stories can be created anywhere, screened everywhere and turned into sustainable creative enterprises.