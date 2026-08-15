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M16 rifle linked to four murders recovered in Isiolo

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

An M16 rifle suspected to have been used in a deadly trail of four murders across Isiolo and neighbouring Meru County has been recovered in an intelligence-led multi-agency operation in Isiolo.

The firearm, loaded with five rounds of 5.56×45mm ammunition, was recovered at Kakili area in Burat Location by a joint team of police officers from Isiolo County, National Police Reservists (NPRs) and National Government Administration Officers (NGAOs).

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Acting on actionable intelligence, the team recovered the M16 rifle, believed to be linked to notorious bandit Aloise Lochuchu alias “Akoo,” who was recently charged with robbery with violence.

The recovery has opened a can of worms, with detectives now probing the firearm’s suspected links to four separate murder cases.

The cases include: January 26, 2025: Murder at Maili Tatu in Meru County; July 20, 2025: Murder of a businesswoman within Isiolo town CBD; December 24, 2025: Murder at Sakama Bar in Isiolo town, and February 18, 2026: Murder of a deputy principal at Leparua, Isiolo North Sub-County.

The recovery is a breakthrough, giving detectives a crucial piece of the puzzle as they work to establish the firearm’s role in the four killings and determine whether it may have been used in other crimes.

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The rifle has been secured at the Isiolo Police Station armoury and will be forwarded to the National Forensic Laboratory for ballistic examination.

The recovery once again underscores the power of actionable intelligence and community cooperation in tackling crime and making our communities safe.

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