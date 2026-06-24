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Kikuyu elders warn against violence during June 25 Gen Z anniversary protests

KBC Correspondent
By KBC Correspondent
3 Min Read

The Kikuyu Council of Elders has urged security agencies to take firm action against acts of goonism ahead of the June 25 Gen Z commemoration to honour lives lost during the 2024 anti-Finance Bill protests.

Speaking during a General Council meeting, the elders called on Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja and the Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA) to ensure peace and prevent criminal elements from disrupting the commemorations.

In a statement read by the Council’s Secretary General James Nene, the elders said maintaining peace remains a collective responsibility, noting that elders have a duty to guide society, identify emerging challenges and caution against actions that could threaten national cohesion.

The council noted that Kenya has largely enjoyed peaceful coexistence among its more than 40 communities, save for politically instigated ethnic clashes witnessed in 1992, 1997 and 2007.

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However, the elders expressed concern over rising political tensions, inflammatory rhetoric and reports of planned violence in major urban centres as the anniversary of the 2024 protests approaches.

They also raised alarm over allegations of organised gangs being mobilised to cause chaos, as well as claims of financial support being channelled towards violent activities.

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The elders warned that such actions could undermine national stability and urged political leaders to consider the long-term consequences of their decisions.

At the same time, the council cautioned Kenyans against being manipulated through political promises or compensation narratives linked to deaths and injuries recorded during the 2024 protests.

The elders argued that compensation funds are drawn from taxpayers and should not be politicised.

National Chairman Wachira Wa Kiago urged citizens to reject violence and avoid retaliatory actions, saying such responses only fuel further bloodshed and derail the country’s development agenda.

He called on the Executive, Judiciary and Legislature to work together to safeguard the country and ensure that the June 25 commemorations remain peaceful.

Youth representatives who attended the briefing also appealed to their peers to observe the anniversary peacefully as they honour those who lost their lives during protests.

They called upon participants to carry the national flag, white handkerchiefs and water as symbols of peaceful remembrance.

The youth leaders, however, called on security agencies to provide adequate protection and prevent criminals from infiltrating the commemorations.

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