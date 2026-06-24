Martin Scorsese to judge African Short Film Competition at the Diani Film Festival

“Taxi Driver” and “Wolf of Wall Street” director, Martin Scorsese, has been named Jury President of the African Short Film Competition, scheduled to take place from July 31 to August 1 as part of the Diani Film Festival.

Mr Scorsese, who has shaped global cinema for five decades, will make a virtual address at the Alliance Francaise in Mombasa on August 1 during the African Short Film Competition award ceremony, according to organisers.

The African Short Film category is expected to feature both established and emerging directors, all vying for the opportunity to showcase their work on local and international platforms.

Media personality Adelle Onyango is among the filmmakers shortlisted in the category for her work on “Home.” Reacting to the news that Scorsese would be the category’s Jury President, she said: “This is so exciting! So honoured that ‘Home’ is a nominee!”.

Nyali Cinemax will screen the 11 African short films in competition for the two top prizes, Best Film and Best Kenyan Film, on July 31, starting at 4 pm, ahead of the award ceremony.

The larger festival will take place from July 24 to August 3 and will feature a number of events across Mombasa and Nairobi. The second edition of the festival is meant to celebrate cinema and African culture.

The opening night will take place on Friday, July 24, at the Safari Beach and will include an official launch address made by the Kenya Film Commission CEO Timothy Owase.