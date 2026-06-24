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Nikita Kering’, Njerae, Bridget Blue to headline Peaches and Cream in September

Attendees should expect live performances by Africa's finest RnB and pop acts according to organisers.

Nzula Nzyoka
By Nzula Nzyoka
2 Min Read

Fans of Afro Pop, soulful Afro RnB and Afro House are in for a treat come September as event organisers Crispy Life plan for Peaches and Cream set for September 26 at Ngong Racecourse.

Marketed as an event for Millennials and Gen Z’s who enjoy “soulful African music” and yearn for “daytime music experiences where they can socialise comfortably and express personal style without the intensity of a nightclub environment”, it is expected to bring together Nairobi’s top Afro Pop musicians.

So far the lineup includes Nikita Kering’, Xenia Manasseh, Njerae, Bridget Blue, Watendawili, Kethan and Ochiko.

Speaking about the event, Dickson Matata, founder of Crispy Life Events, said they have been building toward such an event for years.

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“Peaches & Cream is exactly what we have been wanting to build for years. Live performances by Africa’s finest rnb & pop acts, all under the Nairobi Sun,” he said. “You get the best of both worlds: live performances in the afternoon and early evening, then Afro‑House DJs as the sun goes down.”

Crispy Life Events is also responsible for the popular Millennial event dubbed Rhythm and Blues, whose main selling point is nostalgia. They hope their new endeavour will fill a gap for Nairobians.

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“The whole experience is designed to feel effortless from the sound to the seating to the food and drinks,” added Mr Matata. “We are building from the success of Rhythm & Brunch and Millennials Cookout, and giving Nairobi something it does not have right now.”

Tickets are on sale for the September event.

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